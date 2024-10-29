Path of Exile 2 early access delayed by three weeks

Path of Exile 2 has had its early access release date pushed back until December.

Grinding Gear Games' take on Diablo was expected to release this November. However, due to some "server-side infrastructure work" that still needs sorting out, Path of Exile 2 will now be released in December.

"I'm really sorry about this one. People plan time off and things like that around our launches, but we just have to do it," Path of Exile 2 game director Jonathan Rogers said in a video announcing the delay.

Path of Exile 2 itself is in good shape, the director stated, though to ensure microtransactions work seamlessly across both Path of Exile and the sequel, a little more time is needed.

"We have to integrate the account systems for not only Path of Exile 1 and 2, but also for the console realms as well," Rogers explained. "This meant changing a lot of things. Not only do we have to create a bunch of new systems, we have to make sure that all the old data is backwards compatible with them as well."

The Path of Exile 2 team wants to ensure everything is "perfect" on the game's early access launch, Rogers continued, so "nobody loses anything they paid for and nobody has their account broken". This means "a lot of load testing to make sure the whole thing doesn't fall over" on Path of Exile 2's debut, he added, as Grinding Gear is expecting a "huge number" of players.

Rogers admitted things had been left too late to get everything up to snuff for Path of Exile 2's November release date. "I'm really sorry," he apologised again, "this one really hurts".

Path of Exile 2 will now be released in early access on 6th December. Ahead of this, the developer plans to host a live stream in roughly four weeks time, with an exact date still to be confirmed. Rogers promised the team will share more on what kind of content players can expect on Path of Exile 2's launch during this stream.

"Until then, thank you very much for your support," Rogers concluded.

For more, be sure to check out Jay Castello's feature: A date with Path of Exile 2: a new class, smoother onboarding, and the reason why this had to be a sequel.