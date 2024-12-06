Path of Exile 2 director warns of queues this weekend due to over a million early access players

Path of Exile 2 director has warned there may "very well be queues" over the weekend as the game celebrates one million early access "redemptions".

In a brief message to players and fans alike, director Jonathan Rogers said that as interest in the sequel is "far beyond" expectations, this may impact waiting times as fans jump on to try out the early access build over the weekend.

"We've just reached one million early access redemptions," the team explained on social media. "The support you have all shown for Path of Exile 2 Early Access is far beyond anything we could have ever predicted."

We've just reached 1 million Early Access redemptions. The support you have all shown for Path of Exile 2 Early Access is far beyond anything we could have ever predicted. However we want to be upfront with you all and let you know there may very well be queues over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/bwGpsVNdGU — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) December 6, 2024

With sales still increasing, Rogers said that "whilst [the sales] is great news, it also comes with some downsides, too. There are probably going to be some queues during the launch weekend".

"Before our announcement, when we're ordering capacity, we really didn't expect to have more than a millions people online at the same time. We've already ordered way more cloud capacity and those servers will be coming online very soon. But I do have some concerns about issues with the backend.

"We quite frankly don't know what our backend services are going to be able to handle as we go above a million users. Now, we've added more database shards, scaling everything we have up as far as it'll go. But we're really not sure what kind of limits we might hit. We never expected things to go this big during [early access]," Rogers added.

"So I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you guys so much for believing in this project. If we do run into server issues at launch, just know that we're going to be working as hard as we can to solve them."

Path of Exile 2 is now available in early access on PC and consoles. It was originally expected to release in November, but the game had its early access release date pushed back to today, 6th December, after some "server-side infrastructure work" necessitated additional work.