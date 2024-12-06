Path of Exile 2 Count Geonor boss fight and how to prepare

The initial quests of Path of Exile 2 eventually lead you to a boss fight against the man behind the destruction you have seen so far, Count Geonor.

Before you can actually face Geonor, you need to clear the halls and tight corridors of his castle. Rooms hide dangerous enemies and pieces of information that give us a better understanding of what happened in such a bleak place. However, after slaying your way through a hellish battle, you end the first act of Path of Exile 2.

Facing the first major gatekeeper in the game is not easy. To help you prepare for this encounter, we've prepared this guide to explain how to beat Count Geonor in Path of Exile 2, covering the two phases and how to respond to the boss's skills.

How to prepare for the Count Geonor in Path of Exile 2 Count Geonor is a mandatory boss fight in Path of Exile 2 and one that marks the end of Act I. Even though coming out of this fight victorious depends on your capacity to survive Count Geonor’s attacks and hit him back, there are a few details that you should take into consideration before entering the battlefield. First, be sure to reach at least Level 15 for this face off. If you have been following our tips and exploring the maps at least once, you are probably at the right level - or even higher - by this point. Once at the right level, you should verify the level of your gear. A good practice in general, but especially before fighting a boss. It is always important to run a fit check and see if you need to update your equipment from new weapons to the best flasks you can equip. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games/Eurogamer Now for a more detailed preparation, consider increasing your Cold Resistance. Count Geonor has a good number of abilities that will cause Cold Damage and apply Freeze buildup. Consider looking for pieces of equipment or accessories, such as charms, that can help you with this. A different solution is to put runes in a piece of armor, which can give you more Cold resistance.

Path of Exile 2 Count Geonor first phase The first phase of the fight against Count Geonor goes on until his life reaches 50% or less. In this initial period, you must deal with his human form and a wolf form, each with different attacks. While the former is the one he stays for the longest in this part of the fight, the latter is more dangerous. Regardless of the form, Geonor has only a few attacks under his sleeves, making learning them fundamental to get to the second phase. In human form, Count Geonor will use the following abilities: Thrust Ice attack Count Geonor's signature move is this thrust attack which he does after staying a few seconds standing still, aiming his sword at you. When he unleashes the attack, an ice projectile is shot forward. You can escape this attack by timing your dodge or rotatint around him. Both methods are valid and take advantage of how vulnerable he is while aiming his sword to hit him as many times as possible. Casting area-of-effect skills are also great since he won't start walking for a while. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games/Eurogamer Running attack The Count may run toward you while holding his sword forward. If it gets you, he will drag you alongside him, causing you a considerable amount of damage. However, if you escape his initial onslaught, Geonor turns back and does a slash attack that covers a large area. But don't worry this is one of the easiest attacks to avoid. When Geonor uses this move, he screams phrases like 'You will pay with your life' or 'Run little rabbit', giving you time to the first part. In case you want to use the time he is still running to attack, you must prepare to roll when he uses his follow-up attack. For long-range classes, you can run toward the opposite side to stay safe and keep attacking him. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games/Eurogamer Slash attacks These are the Count's normal attacks. If he gets too close to you, Geonor performs a three-part combo. His swings aren't fast, so escaping is easy. Because he stays locked on animation when using the combo, cast all the skills you can while he is fighting by himself. Ice Wall attack The fourth ability Count Geonor uses in his human form creates two massive ice walls in v-form and then charges a strong frontal attack with an ice-covered sword. You want to avoid getting trapped between the walls and the best method is to pay attention to learn when he is about to cast the first wall. The boss raises his sword which emits a light blue glow. When you see the blade shining, start running sideways. But, in case you can't avoid getting trapped by him, use your skills to break the walls, but do it quickly since his final animation is really fast and difficult to avoid. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games/Eurogamer As the first phase goes on, Count Geonor sticks his sword on the ground and turns into a wolf. This transformation may happen from one to two times and when he is in this form, there are a few abilities that he will use besides normal attacks. Because he can use these three in sequence, it's easy to find yourself overwhelmed and make mistakes. When facing his wolf form, stay away from where his sword is, otherwise you might get frozen. One of the first abilities the world form uses is a howl that summons some minions from marks on the ground around him. Prioritize killing them as soon as possible so you don't get pressured by their attacks. He might create a line on the ground with four circles. Spheres of blood will appear above the circles and explode, sending projectiles to both sides, when he runs forward. You can dodge roll to avoid the projectiles, but you can also run to the safe spots at one of the ends of the line on the ground. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games/Eurogamer The third ability of the wolf Geonor is when he drops from above and hits a large circular area. You will know he is going to use this attack because his wolf body begins to float and dematerialize. A few seconds later, a large red circle appears where you are. The animation of him falling is really fast, making it almost impossible to roll out of it or even run if you're in the middle of the area when the sign on the ground appears. So to escape from this one, you must start moving when he starts to dematerialize, way before the red circle appears on the ground. Be prepared to roll to see yourself completely out of his attack! Image credit: Grinding Gear Games/Eurogamer