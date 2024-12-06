Path of Exile 2 All Classes and Ascendancy Classes explained

Wraeclast is in danger as the Corruption transforms the world of Path of Exile 2 and facing these new perils using one of the game's classes is your role to play.

In an action RPG, finding the class that best suits your playstyle is key to having a great journey, and this is not different in Path of Exile 2. While in Early Access, we have access to some of the classes - with more to come, according to Grinding Gear Games.

To assist you in understanding the characteristics of each class and their playstyle, we've prepared this guide explaining all Path of Exile 2 classes and Ascendency classes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Path of Exile 2 Classes explained At the time of writing, there are six classes available in Path of Exile 2 Early Access, namely Warrior, Monk, Sorceress, Ranger, Witch, and Mercenary. According to Path of Exile 2 game director Jonathan Roger, six other classes are going to be added to the game. Classes are tied to the character, so you can't change it during the campaign. To avoid finding yourself in the middle of a campaign feeling bored or not enjoying your time with a 30-plus-hour character, learning about them is crucial. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games Whereas you can have a general idea of each class since they are based on traditional fantasy archetypes, Path of Exile 2 gave them little twists, which makes these classes feel unique to the game. Monk is capable of manipulating elements while Range uses their arrows to make poisonous plants grow on the battlefield. Below, you find a more detailed explanation on each Path of Exile 2 class: Monk Traditionally, Monk masters techniques that allow them to battle waves of enemies with their bare hands. However, in Path of Exile 2, this class fights mutated monsters in eerie forests with a quarterstaff, giving us a different feeling than more traditional versions of the class. While still centered around melee combat, Monk comes with interesting tools to handle multiple enemies, from a giant bell that reverberates your attacks onto enemies to large frontal electrical cones. Monk is a class that benefits from constantly pressuring enemies, which gives them the chance to proc certain abilities. Although this makes it an intense class to play, it makes facing difficult enemies more challenging. The necessity of getting closer and staying for long periods facing a boss puts you in a difficult position, where you aim for massive damage output while avoiding an enemy's deadly attacks. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games Sorceress Very few classes in Path of Exile 2 put into practice so well the idea that the best defense is a good offense. From casting fireballs to massive ice orbs, the Sorceress is capable of using elemental magic to clean corridors filled with enemies before they even get near to hit them. If you're looking for a new twist on the spellcaster class, you won't find it in the Sorceress. But, if you're only looking for raw power, this is probably the class for you. Sorceress is one of the easiest to play among the long-range classes available in the game so far. As you explore dungeons or maze-like mausoleums, you can preemptively cast some spells to quickly burst enemies that are awaiting at the end of dark rooms. Sorceress is capable of bursting enemies so fast that, while you should keep positioning and your resources in mind, you hardly feel challenged by enemies. Ranger If turning the battlefield into a threat in itself for enemies and finishing them off with deadly arrows, Ranger is the pick for you. This class's kit has a good number of single-target as well as area-of-effect abilities. You can shoot a single electrical arrow that bounces between enemies or leap away from monsters while exploding a freezing arrow toward the nasty monsters surrounding you. Ranger's mobility and versatility - this class has skills based on physical as well as ice, poison, and electrical damage - makes it a fun class to play. The signature weapon of Ranger is the bow, but this class also receives different stats and buffs from the quiver they have equipped, giving it more room for experimenting when it comes to builds. Creativity - and a little bit of reflexes as all - is needed when facing enemies as well. You need to think of strategies on how to outdo enemies who have an advantage over this class, like creatures who can reflect projectiles. In addition, Ranger's damage output requires you to hit enemies constantly and keep detrimental effects, such as poison, up all the time since this is not a burst class. Image credit: Eurogamer/Grinding Gear Games Warrior Alongside Sorceress, Warrior is the bread and butter of a traditional fantasy RPG. On the opposite side of the spectrum, this class is all about physical damage, melee combat, and a large pool of Health. Warrior balances high defense with explosive attacks, which gives them a chance to group enemies and wipe all of them with a single killing blow. Even though this class won't offer you the most exciting gameplay in Path of Exile 2, it's a safe choice if you want to progress throughout the game without too much trouble. Warrior is not only about smashing the ground and flexing muscles! This class's kit comes with warcries, which are powerful buffs that can also affect enemies around the character with detrimental effects. They can literally set enemies on fire with their screams, which is pretty impressive. And when Warrior is not using all the power of the vocal cords, they are stomping (considerably different from smashing!) the ground to create totems, which work as decoys that can also hit enemies and give them the opening they need to smash Mercenary At first glance, a crossbow user might not seem too different from the Ranger, but don't let an alternative method to shoot arrows deceive you. Mercenary is actually a complex class with fast-paced gameplay that turns the crossbow into a medieval version of modern guns from machine guns to sniper rifles. As a Mercenary, most of your skills are different types of ammo and by preloading them, you are capable of unleashing powerful combinations of attacks. Get behind an enemy and use the ice ammo, followed by the shotgun ammo, to freeze and shatter their body into dust. Mercenary's combative potential comes with a price. Like real guns, the magazine of your crossbow carries a certain number of shots which is different depending on the kind of ammo. One bullet for the shotgun and seven for the assault rifle. Once all of them are used, you need to reload, letting you extremely vulnerable. Planning and learning combos is key to surviving the encounters in Path of Exile 2 as a Mercenary. Image credit: Eurogamer/Grinding Gear Games Witch Wiping groups of enemies with elemental magic might not be your cup of tea. In this case, Witch is exactly what you need. You're still a caster, but instead of hunting down monsters with an Electric orb, you invoke a wave of minions to overwhelm enemies. In Path of Exile 2, the Witch is a class similar to the Necromancer in other games. Based on the amount of Spirits, a unique resource, you can summon a certain number of skeleton soldiers. The Witch has access to a complete squad from melee Soldiers to bomb-throwing skeletons. Being a minion-centered class makes the Witch extremely dependent on the skeletons they invoke and corpses to make new ones. Although minions automatically resurrect after a short cooldown, the class lacks skills that allow them to directly tackle monsters when their small army dies. But once they are back, you can debuff monsters and send a wave of minions after enemies to overcome them. Image credit: Eurogamer/Grinding Gear Games