Palworld PS5 release finally available in Japan, despite looming Nintendo lawsuit

Palworld is, belatedly, now available in Japan on PlayStation 5.

Palworld first released on PlayStation consoles last month. However, while Pocketpair's monster-catching survival game debuted on PS5 across 68 countries and regions worldwide, it was not released in Japan at the same time.

A reason for this omission was not given, although it was surmised it was due to the fact Nintendo is suing Pocketpair for patent infringement.

However, while Japanese customers may have had to wait that little bit longer to get their hands on the PlayStation version of Palworld, that wait is now over.

"The PS5 version of Palworld is released today on the PS Store," the Japanese Palworld social media team shared this morning, with a couple of celebratory emojis.

🎊ついに日本で発売開始🎊

PS5®版『Palworld / パルワールド』がPS Storeにて本日リリース✨



🔥マルチ対応オープンワールドサバイバルクラフトゲーム

🧭100種類以上のパルと一緒に冒険

💪捕まえたパルは育成・戦闘・労働



— パルワールド/Palworld 公式 (@Palworld_JP) October 4, 2024

It has been quite a ol' busy time for Palworld. After those aforementioned legal issues with Nintendo arose, Pocketpair reacted to say it was still unaware of which patents it had seemingly infringed. Pocketpair has also recently signed a deal with Krafton to bring Palworld to mobile devices.

As we reported earlier this week, Krafton's subsidiary PUBG Studios will handle development of the mobile version of Palworld, which will see the company "faithfully reinterpret and implement the main fun elements of the original".

Palworld was the first big mega-hit of 2024, surpassing 2m concurrent players on Steam back in January. It was only the second game to ever achieve this, the other being - rather fittingly now - PUBG.