Palworld maker Pocketpair to publish Tales of Kenzera studio's next game

Surgent Studios, the developer behind Afrofuturist metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: Zau, has teamed up with Palworld publisher Pocketpair to release its next game.

Set for release in 2025, it will be a horror game but not part of the Tales of Kenzera universe.

Last year's Tales of Kenzera: Zau, published by EA, was the first in the series, with more games planned to continue that world. However, this next game will be a shorter and separate project.

"Both Surgent and Pocketpair are well-versed in taking risks. We noticed a pattern in the entertainment industry, and Pocketpair has given us the opportunity to make a horror game about it. It will be short and weird, and we think players will be interested in what we have to say," said Surgent Studios CEO Abubakar Salim.

"We're still in earnest conversation about further projects set in the Tales of Kenzera universe, but this will be a standalone piece: a mile marker between where we've come from and where we're going."

Pocketpair Publishing is the company's new publishing wing.

"As the games industry continues to grow, more and more games find themselves struggling to get funded or greenlit," said head of Pocketpair Publishing John Buckley. "We think this is a real shame, because there are so many incredible creators and ideas out there that just need a little help to become incredible games.

"We were instantly fascinated by Abubakar's creative vision for a horror game on a topic he's uniquely qualified to explore. The ultimate goal of Pocketpair Publishing is to find creators with a genuine passion for games and enable them to create fun, new experiences for gamers all over the world."

Last year, Eurogamer was shown a prototype for a new gothic horror game called Project Uso, where players take the role of a vampiric android bearing the soul of Eshu, the god of chaos.

However, Surgent Studios has confirmed to Eurogamer today's announcement is a separate project, while Project Uso will be the continuation of the Tales of Kenzera world.

As a result, details on this new small project are largely unknown. It's set to release later this year.

This is the energy I want to see driving games in 2025—developers lifting each other up, creating together, and pushing the industry forward.



Massive love to the Pocketpair team! It's an incredible honor to be the first partnership announced with @PocketpairPBLSH We've been… — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) January 23, 2025

Following Tales of Kenzera: Zau, staff from Surgent Studios faced redundancy as the developer sought funding for its next project.

"There is this idea of constantly being pushed to grow, to be bigger, to do more, to spend more," Salim previously told Eurogamer. "And within an industry that is, rightfully, so artistic in its nature, that isn't necessarily always the answer."

That consideration may point to the decision to work with Pocketpair on this new, smaller game.

Salim has also received a torrent of racist abuse online, in the midst of openness about the development of Tales of Kenzera.

"I'm happy that we've been really open with as much as we can," he said. "Whatever feedback you have, send it through. Racism isn't feedback."