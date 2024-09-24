Skip to main content

Palworld is officially out today on PlayStation

Gotta release on 'em all.

Palworld PS5 trailer screenshot showing red-headed player character next to two colourful Pal creatures
Image credit: Pocketpair
Palworld is officially out now on PlayStation 5.

Its release has been suspected for some time, with PlayStation indie boss Shuhei Yoshida eyeing up the game shortly after its release earlier this year. Then, back in June, Palworld's community manager teased a PS5 version.

Now we know it's not only real, but available right now.

Cover image for YouTube videoPalworld - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games
Palworld - Launch Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

Palworld has seen huge success since its release on Xbox and PC back in January - it has a peak concurrent player count on Steam of over 2.1 million users.

However, its success has been overshadowed recently by the news Nintendo is suing developer Pocketpair for patent infringement.

Pocketpair stated it's unaware of exactly which patents it's infringed, though more recent reports suggest it's a patent relating to how players throw Pokéballs.

