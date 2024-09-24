Palworld is officially out today on PlayStation

Palworld is officially out now on PlayStation 5.

Its release has been suspected for some time, with PlayStation indie boss Shuhei Yoshida eyeing up the game shortly after its release earlier this year. Then, back in June, Palworld's community manager teased a PS5 version.

Now we know it's not only real, but available right now.

Palworld has seen huge success since its release on Xbox and PC back in January - it has a peak concurrent player count on Steam of over 2.1 million users.

However, its success has been overshadowed recently by the news Nintendo is suing developer Pocketpair for patent infringement.

Pocketpair stated it's unaware of exactly which patents it's infringed, though more recent reports suggest it's a patent relating to how players throw Pokéballs.