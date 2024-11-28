Palworld announces major update, Terraria crossover despite ongoing legal issues

Open world pocket monster survival game Palworld will gain a major new update in December, that adds its largest new landmass yet.

Palworld has also announced the game's first big brand crossover, too - a tie-up with hit indie crafting game Terraria. Exactly what this will entail remains to be seen, but artwork posted to social media this week shows characters from the two games interacting ahead of the crossover happening at some point in 2025.

Before that, December's content update will add a new island to Palworld, that's "the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island" yet, according to a social media post by developer Pocketpair.

For scale, the area will be "about six times more than Sakurajima!!!" the company continued.

Palworld is also currently 25 percent off, presumably in time for Black Friday, and before Nintendo's lawsuit risks the game getting shut down.

2024 isn't finished yet for Palworld and we have some exciting news about the next update coming VERY SOON...



But first, we want to tell you about something happening in 2025!



! ! ! Palworld x Terraria ! ! !



More info coming soon! @terraria_logic pic.twitter.com/nmLpkPCn2t — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) November 27, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Of course, all of this is happening while Nintendo readies its legal might to take on Palworld and developer Pocketpair over claims the latter has infringed on a number of gameplay patents. These patents include recently-filed designs that cover the throwing of a Pokéball-like object to capture a creature, something that both Pokémon (obviously) and Palworld both contain.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are seeking injunction against Palworld's sale (at least in Japan) plus a fine and damages, Pocketpair itself stated earlier this month. Pocketpair has said repeatedly it will fight the case.

Earlier today, we highlighted a new Tencent open world game that looks like it has ripped off both Horizon: Forbidden West and Palworld.