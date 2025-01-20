Palworld adding "ending scenario" this year, as game celebrates first anniversary while under legal threat from Nintendo

It has been a year and a day since Palworld - a game that the internet dubbed 'Pokémon with guns' ahead of its early access release - burst onto the scene.

Pocketpair's creature catching survival game quickly became the first big mega-hit of 2024, surpassing 2m concurrent players on Steam back in January. It was only the second game to ever achieve this, the other being PUBG.

Now, as Palworld turns one, the team has outlined its plans for the game's second year, with a roadmap which includes co-op crossplay and an "ending scenario".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings What Does the New Nintendo Switch 2 JoyCon Button Do? The Internet's WILDEST Theories. Watch on YouTube

"We've been updating the game since the start of Early Access, and we'll continue to update Palworld as we prepare for the official release," Pocketpair shared in an update on Steam.

It then highlighted the following points heading to Palworld in the future.

Co-op Crossplay

World Transfers for Pals

World Tree / Ending Scenario

Further ways to strengthen and improve Pals

Various new content such as new Pals and technologies

Game Collaborations (Including Terraria)

Improvements to world object placement

Improvements to base Pals

Improvements to optimisation

Improvements to UX

"We look forward to your continued support for Palworld in its second year," the developer wrote, adding that the game's soundtrack is now available for free on the Pocketpair YouTube channel.

Image credit: Pocketpair

Following its monumental debut, Palworld's developer founded a new company known as Palworld Entertainment last year. This company is designed to "accelerate the multifaceted global development" of the game and the brand's further expansion.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for the Palworld team, however. Nintendo announced it was suing Pocketpair for infringement of "multiple" patents back in September, and it was later confirmed the lawsuit is targeting three patents in particular. As part of an update in December, Pocketpair subsequently removed the ability to summon creatures by throwing Pokéball-style Pal Spheres.