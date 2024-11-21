Pac-Man Live Experience opening in Manchester next year

Manchester will get a Pac-Man Live Experience where contestants run around a virtual maze under the watchful eye of the "Pac-Master", a "lively gameshow host".

Set to open at Manchester's Arcade Arena on 22nd March 2025, the offering is described by its creators as a "multi-sensory adventure, seamlessly blending the real world with augmented reality". It's being put together by Little Lion Entertainment, which previously worked on live experiences for The Crystal Maze Live Experience and Tomb Raider.

Images show contestants making their way around a maze projected onto the floor, while the series' classic ghosts patrol around them.

"Using a combination of cutting-edge wearable technology, projection mapping and augmented reality, you will be transported into the world of Pac-Man," the event's website promises. "No headsets needed!"

Tickets are available now, in 30-minute slots, at Early Bird pricing. Adult tickets are £25. Child tickets are also £25. There's no word yet on how much the experience will cost once Early Bird pricing ends.

The experience is played in teams of eight, with two mazes operating concurrently. The full experience lasts 50 minutes, of which you should expect to spend around 30 minutes playing (though presumably less if the ghosts catch you).

Image credit: Pac-Man Live Experience

Pac-Man Live Experience's website warns this is a "physical activity", and players are "likely to get warm".

"This is an active experience where you'll be moving, dashing and chomping your way to victory," it states. "It's normal to work up a sweat during your adventure, so come prepared."

The website's FAQ notes that drinking alcohol is allowed before playing but that anyone deemed too intoxicated would be refused entry "as this is an active, physical experience that requires coordination and awareness for your safety".

Fancy dress is permitted, however, "as long as it does not restrict your movement or ability to wear the PAC-Vest".

Here's hoping this offering is fun on a level of the Star Trek-inspired Bridge Command live experience in London that Jim and I recently visited, and less like Glasgow's Willy Wonka experience.