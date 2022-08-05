If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Overwatch 2 won't have another public beta

Full release expected in two months' time.
Liv Ngan avatar
Liv Ngan
Published on

Overwatch 2 will not hold any more public betas before its full release in two months.

Blizzard exec Jon Spector tweeted the news last night, in response to questions from fans on whether another test period would take place.

"While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we're not planning any additional public beta tests," Spector wrote. "With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and two public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on 4th Oct."

The first beta was only available on PC, whilst the second was available for console and PC players and had a wider focus, including crossplay.

This news hasn't gone down well with players. On the Overwatch subreddit, the top-voted comments on a discussion post express their disappointment in Blizzard and the omission of an open beta.

Reactions have been similar on Twitter, with others concerned about the lack of new features for support heroes in the previous betas.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

