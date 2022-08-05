Overwatch 2 won't have another public beta

Overwatch 2 will not hold any more public betas before its full release in two months.

Blizzard exec Jon Spector tweeted the news last night, in response to questions from fans on whether another test period would take place.

"While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we're not planning any additional public beta tests," Spector wrote. "With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and two public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on 4th Oct."

With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and 2 public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on Oct. 4. (2/2) — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) August 4, 2022

The first beta was only available on PC, whilst the second was available for console and PC players and had a wider focus, including crossplay.

This news hasn't gone down well with players. On the Overwatch subreddit, the top-voted comments on a discussion post express their disappointment in Blizzard and the omission of an open beta.

Reactions have been similar on Twitter, with others concerned about the lack of new features for support heroes in the previous betas.