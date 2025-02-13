Overwatch 2 is bringing loot boxes back, two years after they were removed from the series

The powers that be at Blizzard are reimplementing loot boxes into Overwatch 2. News of their reintroduction comes a little over two years after the team removed them from Overwatch.

Blizzard has just detailed its plans for what the studio calls "one of Overwatch's most significant years so far". This included a brief look at Overwatch 2 season 15, which is set to debut later this month, on 18th February.

It is this season that will see those aforementioned loot boxes make their return to the hero shooter. These loot boxes will be available from weekly and event rewards, Blizzard explained, adding that players will be able to earn "1 Legendary Loot box in the Free Battle Pass, and an additional 2 Legendary Loot boxes in the Premium Battle Pass". The boxes themselves will allow players to earn various cosmetic pieces, such as skins and emotes.

"When opening loot boxes, we want to be transparent in your chances of getting various types of cosmetics. In addition to the below drop rates, to ensure you always have a chance to receive some truly great items, we are guaranteeing that a Rare or better item will drop in every single box, with an Epic item within five consecutive boxes and a Legendary item within twenty consecutive boxes," Blizzard said, along with a table detailing the mentioned drop rates, which you can see below.

Loot Boxes Legendary Loot Boxes Legendary - 5.10 percent Legendary - 100 percent Epic - 21.93 percent Epic - 21.93 percent Rare - 96.26 percent Rare - 96.26% Common - 97.97 percent Common - 97.97 percent

As well as loot boxes, season 15 of Overwatch 2 will also see a customisable perk system that will change how your abilities interact with the game. Blizzard has promised more details on season 15 within its launch blog post, which is set to go live next week.

In the meantime, for more on what Blizzard has planned more generally, you can read its Overwatch 2 Spotlight blog post here.

Image credit: Blizzard

A number of popular games have faced criticism for their inclusion of loot boxes, and in July 2023, the UK games industry agreed to restrict access to in-game loot boxes for children via a set of industry guidelines.

The industry's trade association UKIE worked with the UK government to draft 11 Industry Principles as part of "improved protections for children, young people and adults following concerns raised about loot boxes". The Principles included the need to flag the existence of loot boxes in a game prior to purchase, a clear list of the probabilities for loot box contents, and the need for an easy refund policy.