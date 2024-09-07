Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition physical PS5 discs will be reprinted after all

In a change to a previous statement, Annapurna Interactive says it will be "reprinting" Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition on PS5 physical disc after all.

Last week, Annapurna announced there had "been a glitch in the time loop", and the PS5 physical edition of its Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition had been printed with "the wrong version of the game", and the Echoes of the Eye expansion was unknowingly omitted from the disc.

In recompense, the company invited players to contact iam8bit's customer support team with proof of purchase to receive a DLC voucher code, which - as some collectors pointed out - nullified the point of owning a physical copy of the game in the first place.

Annapurna has apologised to fans again and says it is "striving to deliver physical editions that honour and quality and craft of their games".

In a statement posted to X/Twitter, the company said in additional to its previous plan to offer a digital voucher for the missing DLC, it was now also offering fans the chance to return their discs for the complete edition.

"We will be reprinting the Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition for PS5 with the Echoes of the Eye expansion complete on disc," the team explained.

"If you do NOT want a digital resolution, we advise you to return your physical edition to the retailer from which it was purchased as soon as possible (or cancel your order if you haven't yet received it)."

From next week, Annapurna says players can place "a new order for a corrected physical copy of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition directly from a partnering online storefront".

"Due to the complicated nature of global retail distribution, this is the best way to ensure you can receive the version of the game we intended to release. Please note that production of the corrected version of the game will take around eight weeks."

Annapurna once again apologised, saying:

"Our partners at iam8bit are committed to the preservation of games in a physical format and strive to deliver physical editions that honour the quality and craft of their games.

"We deeply regret this error and apologise to you - our fans and customers - for the frustrating nature of this release. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to make this right."

