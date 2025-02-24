Our first look at Terminator's T-1000 Mortal Kombat 1 finisher is terrifying

Terminator's T-1000 is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 next month.

Available from 18th March, the liquid metal-based Terminator and cybernetic assassin from Terminator 2: Judgment Day not only features his own unique signature moves and finishers but also the likeness of actor Robert Patrick and his voice, too.

You can check him out in action in the teaser below:

Also on the way is Mortal Kombat's Madam Bo Kameo fighter. Initially, she only appeared as a minor NPC in the story campaign, but now she's making her fighting debut, too.

T-1000 and Madam Bo are arriving with Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Khaos Reigns, which will expand the game's story campaign with an all-new cinematic narrative.

"When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger," reads the official blurb. "If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy."

Kombat Pack 1 - which includes additional fighters to add to the roster - and is out now and contains Omni-Man (Invincible), Quan Chi, Peacemaker (DC’s Peacemaker), Ermac, Homelander (The Boys), and Takeda Takahashi.

T-1000, however, is coming as part of Kombat Pack 2, alongside Scream's Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, Noob Saibot (voiced by Kaiji Tang) Cyrax (voiced by Enuka Okuma), and Sektor (voiced by Erika Ishii).