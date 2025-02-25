Oshawott 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Oshawott preview in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Sea Otter Pokémon. See, that wasn't so hard, was it, Snivy? Grass Snake, come on...

Anyway, it's a great opportunity to look for a perfect Oshawott in Pokémon Go. Not only is this cool because we love starter Pokémon, but it's even better because it comes with its two buddies, Tepig and Snivy.

Samurott, Oshawott’s evolved form, is the best of the starter trio for Master League. Serperior is the superior choice for Great League and Ultra League. Tepig's evolution, Emboar, will have you wallowing as you gutter your wins... Seriously, it's bad.

We really like these themed Spotlight Hours where multiple linked Pokémon spawn at the same time. They're a lot more exciting than chasing (or ignoring) a single bad Pokémon for an hour (looking at you, Luvdisc), as they let you target what you actually want.

But even there's nothing here you're after, be aware that this week’s Spotlight Hour also comes with a double catch Candy that runs alongside the event, so make sure you catch as many Pokémon as possible! Remember, this bonus also applies to anything you catch during the hour, including your stack of Research Rewards.

Oshawott 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Oshawott with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Oshawott based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Oshawott:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 896 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 971 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Samurott good in PVP?

It's not terrible in Great League, but you otter know that are better choices. Ultra League is a bit of a washout, but it's not... awful in Master League. It's by no means incredible, but if you're a huge fan of this Pokémon and don't mind investing a lot of resources, you can make it work.

Samurott

If you want to run Serperior, you’re ideally looking at Fury Cutter, Hydro Cannon and Megahorn. Be aware that you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach Samurott Hydro Cannon.

This is a spammy moveset that applies decent Shield pressure, but it's sadly a bit of a glass cannon by the time you get to Master League. This means that if you have access to Shadow variant, you're going to want to use that instead of anything you catch during a Spotlight Hour.

In Great League, Samurott brings in wins against Talonflame, Malamar, Diggersby, Clodsire and Shadow Feraligatr. Expect losses to come from Jumpluff, Galarian Corsola, Mandibuzz, Azumarill and Shadow Drapion.

Moving up a tier to Ultra League, the same moveset brings in wins against Galarian Weezing, Greninja, Talonflame, Swampert and Skeledirge. Losses should be expected from Giratina Altered, Virizion, Tentacruel, Clefable and Lickilicky.

Finally, we have Master League. A perfect 15/15/15 Shadow Samurott maxes out at 3194 CP, which isn't amazing. Thanks to a high attack stat, especially with the Shadow variant, we can actually sneak in a good number of wins, including against Mamoswine, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Kyogre and Shadow Rhyperior. Losses will come from anything that looks vaguely intimidating.

If you’re keen to try Serperior in these leagues, or if you want to hold on for a better move set, you’re looking for the following stats for the respective leagues:

0/14/14 for Great League

1/15/15 for Ultra League

15/15/15 for Master League

Is there a shiny Oshawott in Pokémon Go?

Yes! There is a shiny Oshawott in Pokémon Go. But like Snivy and Tepig, we must ask the question: why did they bother?

Oshawott has a branching evolution, with regular (Unovan) Samurott being a Water-type and Hisuian Samurott gaining Dark type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Oshawott’s shiny form was released as part of its Community Day event in September 2021.

What does shiny Oshawott look like?

As you can see below, shiny Oshawott is very subtle, opting for a slightly lighter blue. Its evolution, Dewott, opts for a cool duck-egg/purple combo which is actually kinda cool. It brings to mind a regal samurai look. Samurott, meanwhile, is cosplaying as its Hisuian ancestor, but forgot to dye its hair.

Thanks to Reddit user W1LL1AM04 for the handy preview.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Oshawott in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. Two of them are Snivy and Tepig, but we also have the usual other reasons to remember:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Oshawott caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Oshawott caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don't need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away, you can 'bank' up to 200 Pokémon for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Oshawott Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Oshawott being an Water-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on whatever takes the Spotlight next.

Good luck finding a perfect Oshawott!