Original Stalker trilogy launching for Switch later this month

With Stalker 2's November release looming, anyone looking to acquaint (or reacquaint) themselves with the series' acclaimed post-apocalyptic horror action ahead of its arrival will soon be able to do so on the go, with the original Stalker trilogy now set for a Switch release on 31st October - a little earlier than developer GSC Game World had initially announced.

Stalker comes to Switch with a choice of purchasing options. First, there's the Legends of the Zone bundle that launched for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 earlier this year, packaging together 2007's Shadow of Chernobyl, 2008's Clear Sky, and 2009's Call of Pripyat. That'll set you back £32.99/39.99 EUR/39.99 USD, but players looking for a slightly less concentrated dose of Stalker can alternatively buy each game individually, for £15.99/19.99 EUR/19.99 USD apiece.

All three games whisk players to an alternate version of the real-word Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine, which - thanks to a second nuclear disaster in 2006 - has become rife with mutants and anomalies, tempting adventures known as Stalkers to enter its boundaries. The series' acclaimed mix of bleak FPS survival horror and RPG elements should all be present and correct on Switch, with GSC Game World also promising some platform-specific features.

The Stalker trilogy on Switch (developed in collaboration with Mataboo) promises to be "fully optimised" with "refined visuals", and will include an "adapted shooting system" with gyro aiming, touch interface an controls, plus full handheld and TV mode support.

As for the eagerly awaited Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, that isn't coming to Switch, but it's due to launch for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 20th November this year.