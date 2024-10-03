Original Horizon Zero Dawn removed from Epic Games Store, following remaster announcement

Sony has delisted Horizon Zero Dawn from the Epic Games Store.

The first of Guerrilla's Horizon games initially arrived on PC back in 2020. However, four years later, it is no longer available to purchase on Epic's storefront. Rather, the page now states Zero Dawn is "Unavailable".

At the time of writing, the game's Steam page is still live.

This removal from the PC storefront comes less than two weeks after Sony announced a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn would be released on 31st October, across PlayStation 5 and PC.

The upcoming Zero Dawn remaster promises a range of enhancements on the now seven-year-old original, including "more than 10 hours" of re-recorded conversation motion capture, as well as "countless" graphical improvements.

Last week, it was noticed Sony had quietly increased the price of the original game on the PlayStation store. The PS4 version of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition was selling for £15.99 - and had been for some time - until it got a sudden, sharp, price increase which bumped the game up to £34.99.

On the Epic Games Store, Horizon Zero Dawn's price often fluctuated. It had been on sale for less than $15 multiple times over the past several months. However, prior to its recent delisting from the storefront, it was retailing for $49.99. This is the same price Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will retail at, meaning those who purchased the original game in September would actually end up paying more if they followed the $10 upgrade route.

Image credit: Epic/Eurogamer

In addition to the above remaster, the series will also continue with Lego Horizon Adventures, turning Aloy and her robotic dinosaur enemies into colourful bricks.

Described as a "playful and light-hearted" take on Guerrilla's franchise, Lego Horizon Adventures is poised to launch on 14th November across platforms.