Oregon Trail is the next game getting a blockbuster movie adaptation

An action-comedy movie based on the superlative Oregon Trail is on the way.

As detailed by Hollywood Reporter, the film will be developed by Apple, with Will Speck and Josh Gordon on board to direct and produce.

Slated to include a number of original music tracks "in the vein of Barbie", the music will be provided by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who recently secured an Emmy for their work on Only Murders in the Building.

The Oregon Trail - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch The Oregon Trail - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch.Watch on YouTube

Max Reisman and Judas and the Black Messiah's Lucas' brothers are reportedly on board to write the screenplay based upon the cult game.

The Oregon Trail is a 1980s strategy game in which the player leads a wagon train down the Oregon Trail from Independence, Missouri, to Willamette Valley, Oregon, in 1848. The copyright for the game currently sits with book publisher HarperCollins.

As yet, no stars have been attached to the project, and no release window has been confirmed.

Oregon Trail is just one of several games getting the silver screen treatment, of course. Sony's live-action movie adaptation of Supermassive's acclaimed PS4 cinematic horror game Until Dawn is set to hit the big screen on 25th April next year.

Whilst the Uncharted and Gran Turismo movies didn't exactly dazzle when they launched in 2022 and 2023 respectively, still to come are big-screen adaptations of Ghost of Tsushima, Jack and Daxter, Days Gone, and Gravity Rush, with a TV adaptation of God of War also confirmed.