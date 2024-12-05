Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap gets PC and Xbox release date

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap now has a release date across PC and Xbox.

The new entry in the popular orc battling tower defence series will launch on 23rd January 2025 across Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X/S.

The announcement comes alongside a fresh gameplay trailer for the game you can check out below.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap - Gameplay Overview TrailerWatch on YouTube

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap brings a rogue-lite progression system and new heroes with unique abilities and traps with which to beat waves of enemies.

Players can utilise randomised buffs, the environment, and the weather too, fighting orcs, skeletons and more either solo or with up to four players in co-op.

The Orcs Must Die! series has proven particularly popular since the release of the first game back in 2011.

Since then it's spawned a number of sequels, resulting in Deathtrap bringing four-player co-op for the first time.

"With Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, we embraced the challenge of innovating within a thirteen-year-old franchise by listening closely to our fans and their requests," said Patrick Hudson, co-founder and CEO of developer Robot Entertainment.

"We've stayed true to the classic chaotic action and light-hearted tone, while introducing four-player co-op, new and versatile heroes with deeply unique abilities, expanded level variety, and new roguelite progression choices."

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap was announced earlier in the year with an early 2025 release date.