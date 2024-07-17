Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap brings four-player co-op and roguelite progression in series shakeup

Robot Entertainment has announced Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, the next in the popular orc-slaying series.

Deathtrap brings four-player co-op, as well as a rogue-lite progression system and new heroes with unique abilities. Players will need to beat waves of enemies while coping with randomised buffs and debuffs, choosing from six War Mages.

It's set for release in early 2025 across PC (Steam, Epic) and Xbox Series X/S.

The Orcs Must Die! series has proven popular since the first game in 2011. The latest third game was released in 2021, continuing the tower defence gameplay either solo or two-player co-op.

Deathtrap will support up to four players with adaptive difficulty, and the unique play styles of each War Mage will promote synergy and experimentation.

"Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of fun and creativity," said Patrick Hudson, co-founder and CEO of Robot Entertainment. "With Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, we embraced the challenge of innovating within a thirteen-year-old franchise by listening closely to our fans and their requests. We've stayed true to the classic chaotic action and light-hearted tone, while introducing four-player co-op, new and versatile heroes with deeply unique abilities, expanded level variety, and new roguelite progression choices. This game is all about delivering the most exhilarating orc-slaying experience yet."

Image credit: Robot Entertainment

What's more, if you're yet to play any of the Orcs Must Die! games, the whole series has been heavily discounted on Steam until 31st July to celebrate the announcement of Deathtrap.

Eurogamer reviewed the first Orcs Must Die! back in 2011, awarding it 7/10: "Rewarding and frustrating in equal measure, but rarely boring, it's a memorable dose of mass slaughter."