Open-world Terminator: Survivors' Steam early access delayed into 2025

Terminator: Survivors, the open-world Terminator game from Rims Racing developer Nacon Studio Milan, has been delayed, with publisher Nacon having opted to move its previously announced Steam early access launch from this October until sometime in 2025.

Terminator: Survivors was teased back in 2022, but it wasn't until this February that Nacon gave it a name and shared first details. It sees players, cast as the titular survivors of humanity's near-extinction on Judgment Day, attempting to "reestablish some semblance of society in a world that seems hell-bent on eliminating... the last vestiges of mankind."

More specifically, players - either working solo or co-operatively with up to three friends - must roam Terminator: Survivors' hazardous post-apocalyptic open-world in search of materials, resources, information, and other survivors as they set about establishing a base of operations - all while fending off Skynet's machines and rival factions hunting for the same resources.

Terminator: Survivors was originally due to launch into Steam early access on 24th October, but Nacon has now announced a delay on social media. "To realise our vision, and to make sure to deliver the game that fits your expectations," the company wrote, "we need some additional time. Thus we will be pushing the launch to 2025."

"We know that this will be a disappointment to many," it continued, "but we want to do right by this universe, its fans, and our community. In the long term we believe this is the right call. We are grateful for your understanding."

As previously announced, Terminator: Survivors' Steam early access launch will be followed by a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release "at a later date".