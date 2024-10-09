One of our favourite gamepads is more than 50% off for October Prime Day

The Razer Wolverine V2 is a lovely wired gamepad, and now it's discounted for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. It's down to £47 today, versus £65 normally and an original RRP of £100.

The Wolverine V2 is a nice upgrade over the standard Xbox Series controller, with nice clicky buttons, a couple of extra programmable buttons near the bumpers and a hair trigger mode. It feels premium and precise to use, and we recommended it as one of our best PC gamepads for that reason.

The advantage of getting a wired controller is that it is much simpler than a wireless alternative - you don't have to think about recharging or swapping batteries and there are no pairing issues or expensive wireless adapters to buy to get a low latency connection. You also get the familiar Xbox layout, which feels more ergonomic to me than the PlayStation alternative and matches the button prompts found in the vast majority of PC games too.

Overall, this is a nice pickup and the best controller deal we've spotted so far.