One million people have already signed up to play life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's been out less than a fortnight, but already over a million people are playing Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The life sim - which lets you "discover rich stories and build the perfect neighbourhood alongside Disney and Pixar heroes and villains" - released on 6th September as an early access title, inviting players to "live magically" in a Disney-inspired world.

"Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1 Million Villagers to #DisneyDreamlightValley!" Disney announced on its social media channels.

"We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to #LiveMagically. Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning!"

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play now, albeit in early access, on PC/Mac via Steam and EGS, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. The live-service-style game will reportedly evolve and expand over time, with a full release expected some time in 2023.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently revealed that an all-new Toy Story realm was coming to the game.

Showcased at the recent Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, the realm looks exactly as you just may expect, including a recreation of Andy's bedroom where you'll get to hang out with your favourite Toy Story characters.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase also gave us our first peek at Disney Illusion Island, an all new four-player co-operative Disney adventure coming to Nintendo Switch. The new 2D adventure has been built upon a cancelled 2016 project by Dlala Studios and will feature Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, and Goofy, inspired by the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts.

