Once Human's mobile pre-registrations top 26m as April release window now confirmed

NetEase's PvPvE sandbox action horror, Once Human, started testing its mobile port back in September, and now we finally have a mobile release window: April 2025.

In an end-of-year livestream, NetEase also revealed what new features Meta-Humans can expect when the mobile version drops, including three new scenarios: Code: Purification, Code: Deviation, and Code: Broken. The latter is a 10-day PvP scenario, whilst the first two are PvE.

We'll also get to experience the all-new Visional Wheel from 16th January, which introduces new wrinkles to gameplay courtesy of new weapons, powers, and rules, as well as making enemies stronger and adversely impacting player sanity. Oh, and there'll be a holiday event running across Christmas and the new year, too.

Once Human is also expected to come to console - complete with cross-platform support - as well. There's still no date on that, though. Sorry.

Interested? Head on over to the official website to pre-register your interest now. Right now, over 26 million Meta-Humans have signed up, unlocking a slew of free gifts including cosmetics, skins, decorative items, and crafting resources.

I gave Once Human a modest three out of five stars when I reviewed it for Eurogamer, saying it offers a deeply moreish open world scavenge-em-up, but weak action and generic clutter hold it back. Since launch, however, NetEase has ramped up its premium in-game offerings, including cosmetic loot crates.

"Not for one moment did I expect a F2P live service offering to be anything other than an unmitigated slog stuffed with the pitfalls and unforced errors of every other game I started and stopped playing, so wildly over-saturated is this genre. But here I am, late at night again, fashioning myself a Slippery When Wet sign to put beside my water tank."

The developer behind NetEase's survival free-to-play horror, Once Human, recently said the feedback it's received about the game's second season has been "quite demoralising".