Octopath Traveler games rated in Taiwan for PlayStation and Xbox, suggesting releases imminent

Octopath Traveler has been rated in Taiwan for both PlayStation 4 and PS5.

While the sequel is already available on Sony's consoles (as well as Switch and PC), the first game was released on Switch, PC (Steam), and Xbox One, but not PlayStation.

As spotted by Gematsu, Octopath Traveler was rated in Taiwan alongside an Xbox Series X/S version of the sequel, which was previously announced by Microsoft at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 but without a firm release date.

Essentially, this is Square Enix plugging the gaps, so that both Octopath games will be available across all platforms.

Further, Exputer has reported Octopath Traveler 2 will be added to Game Pass too.

This would tie in with Square Enix's new plan of "aggressively pursuing" a multiplatform strategy to diversify its earnings and allow more players to "enjoy our titles in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalogue titles".

What's more, at the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest event in Las Vegas last year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to the stage to announce the MMORPG was heading to Xbox. Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu also noted other games would be arriving on Microsoft's consoles.

The release of the Octopath games on more platforms is the next step in this multiplatform strategy, then, but whether the likes of Final Fantasy 16 or the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy follow remains to be seen.

The Octopath Traveler games each follow eight characters, as the name implies, in a traditional turn-based RPG that popularised the HD-2D graphic style. The games are perfect for any Final Fantasy fans who dislike the action combat of the latest games.

The HD-2D style is also being used for other Square Enix games, with the company teasing a remake of Dragon Quest 3 with this aesthetic.