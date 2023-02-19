Octopath Traveler 2 demo is out now on all platforms

Octopath Traveler 2 is giving you the chance to try before you buy courtesy of a new free-to-play demo.

The demo - which lets you carry your progress over to the full game - allows you to explore "corners of Solistia to your heart's content", provided you can get all of your exploring done within three hours – yes, there's a three-hour time limit.

Octopath Traveler II | Prologue Demo Launch Trailer

That said, there are eight protagonists to choose from, so once you hit your three-hour limit, you'll be able to start over again for another three hours with a different character. Just make sure you don't overwrite the progress you make with your favourite character.

The demo is available on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, and Switch now whilst the full game is set to release on 24th February 2023 on the same platforms.

"Octopath Traveler 2's 2D-HD graphics dazzle like before. What's underneath is a little messier," we said in Eurogamer's Octopath Traveler 2 preview.

"The new Latent Powers work wonders for making combat feel more thrilling and enjoyable, while the day-night cycle operating on a single button feels like an innovative way for a JRPG to completely switch up its world. It's Octopath Traveler 2's bitterly cynical world, bringing everything to bear against its women, that unfortunately muddies the otherwise clear improvements on the original."