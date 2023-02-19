If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Octopath Traveler 2 demo is out now on all platforms

"Explore corners of Solistia to your heart's content".

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Octopath Traveller 2 - a man stands amongst tombstones on a high peak above the city

Octopath Traveler 2 is giving you the chance to try before you buy courtesy of a new free-to-play demo.

The demo - which lets you carry your progress over to the full game - allows you to explore "corners of Solistia to your heart's content", provided you can get all of your exploring done within three hours – yes, there's a three-hour time limit.

Octopath Traveler II | Prologue Demo Launch Trailer

That said, there are eight protagonists to choose from, so once you hit your three-hour limit, you'll be able to start over again for another three hours with a different character. Just make sure you don't overwrite the progress you make with your favourite character.

The demo is available on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, and Switch now whilst the full game is set to release on 24th February 2023 on the same platforms.

"Octopath Traveler 2's 2D-HD graphics dazzle like before. What's underneath is a little messier," we said in Eurogamer's Octopath Traveler 2 preview.

"The new Latent Powers work wonders for making combat feel more thrilling and enjoyable, while the day-night cycle operating on a single button feels like an innovative way for a JRPG to completely switch up its world. It's Octopath Traveler 2's bitterly cynical world, bringing everything to bear against its women, that unfortunately muddies the otherwise clear improvements on the original."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch