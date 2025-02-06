Obisidian confirms Avowed 60fps mode on Xbox Series X, after previously saying "you don't necessarily need" it

Avowed will include the option to play at 60fps on Xbox Series X, developer Obsidian has now confirmed, after previously saying the game's "core" 30fps option was a benefit.

Game director Carrie Patel has now confirmed an option for "up to" 60fps will exist in the game at launch, as part of a new interview with MinnMax.

Last year, art director Matt Hansen said Obsidian had decided to target 30fps as Avowed was a single-player game, and therefore "you don't necessarily need that 60fps". Indeed, 30fps allowed Obsidian to "get a lot juicier with VFX and lighting", he continued.

"It's a trade-off we opted to make relatively early, and we're really happy with that," Hansen added. "The game's running pretty smooth for, you know, how visually dense it is, and that was always our goal."

That said, Hansen has still left wiggle room that other options might make the game's final release. Performance optimisation was "one of the last things you do", he noted.

This week, on being asked what Avowed's frame-rate would be, Patel answered: "You can get up to 60[fps]". Details of the game's resolution at that frame-rate were not mentioned.

Set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, Avowed is the latest game from Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds studio Obsidian, and is set to launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S in just a couple of weeks, on 18th February. As you'd expect, PC and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to the game on day one.

"Avowed plays like a funny Obsidian role-player where you buddy up with the voice of Mass Effect's Garrus," I wrote after going hands-on with Avowed last year. "If you're after a fresh Obsidian hit... Avowed is one to keep an eye on."