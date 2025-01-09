Nvidia CEO would be "delighted" to meet president-elect Trump but hasn't been invited

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he would be "delighted" to visit president-elect Donald Trump and "do everything we can" to help his administration succeed.

Huang was interviewed by Bloomberg following Nvidia's presentation at CES earlier this week, in which he discussed the company's AI technology and how AI will "reinvigorate" the gaming industry.

However, he's yet to receive an invite from Trump to Mar-a-Lago. "I'd be delighted to go see him," said Huang, "and congratulate him and do everything we can to help this administration succeed."

Huang is the latest tech boss to pay obeisance to Trump's regime, following Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who have all donated to Trump's inauguration fund.

In all likelihood, Huang would have made similar comments had Kamala Harris won the presidency instead, considering he's CEO of not only one of the biggest tech companies in the US but - for a brief time last year - the most valuable company in the world.

It's perhaps Huang's flattery of Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk that's pertinent. Huang described Musk as "very optimistic" about the future of AI and is working on "some of the most important AI areas". Tesla is in fact a customer of Nvidia, with its AI tech included in vehicles.

AI has formed a major part of Nvidia's latest tech reveals, including its new GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card.

Indeed, Huang told Bloomberg: "At the limit, artificial intelligence is the single most important technology force of our time and we're at the beginning of that."

Further, he specified AI will "reinvigorate" the video game industry.

"On the one hand, for developers, it's going to reduce the cost of creating the content," he said. "On the other hand, all of the characters that are in the games are going to be smart characters in the future, so every time you interact with them they're going to be interacting with you in a much more intelligent way.

"And so the games are going to be more interesting, characters are going to be more interesting, the content development cost is going to decline, and that's going to be really great for the industry. I think the future's really bright for video games and these virtual worlds, and artificial intelligence is going to reinvigorate it."

Huang's comments on AI are a continuation of last year: "We can't do computer graphics anymore without artificial intelligence," he said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference.

Still, not everyone shares his view on AI. While Google works on new AI tools and EA's CEO stated AI is "the very core of our business", PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst was more tentative stating it won't replace the "human touch", and Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the company would instead rely on "decades of know-how".

Just this week, PUBG maker Krafton unveiled its new AI companions, while voice actor Jennifer Hale has discussed with Eurogamer the dangers of AI to performers and why it's holding up SAG-AFTRA strike negotiations.