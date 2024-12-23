Now Black Myth: Wukong copycat games are popping up on Nintendo eShop

Another copycat video game has popped up on Nintendo's eShop in China, this time a Black Myth: Wukong imitation.

Just days after the creative director of indie hit Unpacking, Wren Brier, called out Nintendo due to the prominence of copycat games on its Switch eShop, Chinese fans have spotted a game called Wukong Sun: Black Legend has popped up, too.

Set to release on Boxing Day, 26th December, the 2D platformer's gameplay and presentation are markedly different, but its promotional art and title could easily be confused with that of Game Science's blockbuster.

As Black Myth: Wukong is one of China's most notable video game releases in recent years, many Chinese fans have taken to social media to share their frustration at "malicious developers exploit[ing] the names of well-known games".

"Well-known games have been plagued by imitations for a long time," wrote Pear Video (via BusinessInsider).

"Malicious developers exploit the names of well-known games, reskin various small games, and put them on the shelves of big game stores with similar titles, deceiving uninformed consumers to buy and download."

Promotional art for Wukong Sun: Black Legend | Image credit: Global Game Studio

Here in the UK, a September 2024 release called Wukong's Child: Monkey King Myth could similarly be confused with Game Science's game, which released in August.

As yet, neither Nintendo nor Wukong Sun: Black Legend publisher Global Game Studio have commented publicly on the issue.

Black Myth: Wukong producer and Game Science CEO Feng Ji recently posted a lengthy statement following the action game's apparent snub for the top prize at this year's The Game Awards.

"The games nominated this year were all exceptional, but honestly, I still can't figure out what the criteria were for Game of the Year. I feel like I came all the way here for nothing!" he wrote in a post on Weibo, even though Black Myth: Wukong did come away with the Best Action Game and Players' Voice awards.