November's PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra games include GTA5, Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Sony has revealed the games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers this month, with November's offerings including Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, and GTA5 (presumably for the benefit of the two remaining people who haven't yet played it).

In total, November brings 12 new PlayStation Plus catalogue additions for Premium and Extra members, alongside five Premium-exclusive titles - including Insomniac's fondly remembered PS3 shooters Resistance: Fall of Man and Resistance 2 - which combine to look like this:

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS4, PS5)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS4, PS5)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4, PS5)

MotoGP 24 (PS4, PS5)

The Sims 4 Island Living - add-on only (PS4)

Digimon Survive (PS4)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS4, PS5)

Stick Fight: The Game (PS4)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS4, PS5)

Killer Frequency (PS4, PS5)

Hungry Shark World (PS4)

Chivalry 2 (PS4, PS5)

Synapse (PSVR2)

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain (PS4, PS5)

Blood Omen 2 (PS4, PS5)

Resistance: Fall of Man

Resistance 2

So while November's Premium and Extra catalogue additions aren't, perhaps, quite as strong as last month's stellar line-up, there's still plenty of amusement to be found. GTA5 needs no introduction, of course, but there's also solid parkour-focused zombie slaying in Dying Light 2, enjoyable historical action as Like a Dragon spins off into the Edo period with Ishin!, and even some chaotic multiplayer medieval hack-and-slashery in the acclaimed Chivalry 2.

And that's on top of those Premium tier exclusives, pretty much all good stuff this month. Alongside the first two Resistance games, there's Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and its sequel - which should stand you in good stead if you been eyeing the upcoming Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 remasters - plus some solid sci-fi shooting with Synapse for PSVR2.

All the above joins the PlayStation Plus game catalogue next Tuesday, 19th November, and you'll find more details on what else is on offer in our full PlayStation Plus guide.