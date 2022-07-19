No More Heroes 3 coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox this October

No More Heroes 3 will (Travis) touchdown on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (both supported with Smart Delivery), PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Windows Store on 11th October.

The launch of the game on these devices will bring with it improved HD visuals and framerates, with faster loading times to "keep players dishing out eye-popping ultraviolence" throughout (how lovely).

To accompany this announcement, we also got a nice shiny new trailer to pour over. This is full of beam katanas, a general sense of mass destruction and Travis' cat Jeane - what's not to love?! You can check it out for yourself below.

Travis Touchdown, at your service.

"This is a return to more full-blooded, frantic and outrageously over-the-top action, a game that's obnoxious, inventive and wildly inconsistent - chalk this one up as one of Suda's better works, though, and arguably the best of the No More Heroes series to date," Martin wrote in his Recommended Eurogamer review of No More Heroes 3.

Meanwhile, No More Heroes developer Grasshopper Manufacture was bought by NetEase Games for an undisclosed fee towards the end of last year.

Goichi "SUDA51" Suda's Tokyo-based studio signed a deal with the Chinese giant at the end of May 2021, having previously been owned by GungHo Online Entertainment.