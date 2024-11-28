No Man's Sky's limited-time Expeditions are returning over the next two months

With the end of the year looming, Hello Games' exploratory space sim No Man's Sky is - in an occurrence that's rapidly becoming a bit of a tradition - revisiting all its limited-time Expedition events from 2024 over the next ten weeks. That means you've got another chance to whizz through and earn their various rewards if you missed them the first time around.

And I do mean whizz. While Expeditions ordinarily last around six weeks, No Man's Sky's latest Redux event is racing through this year's offerings at a pace of one a fortnight. Furthermore, things are already underway with Omega - which kicked off 2024's Expeditions back in February - now live and running until 11th December.

Omega (as is the case for all future Expeditions) can be accessed via the terminal in No Man's Sky's communal Space Anomaly, and - among its many rewards - gives players the opportunity to earn the rather flashy Starborn starship. Before we cover the highlights of each Expedition, though, here's the upcoming Redux schedule in full:

Omega: 27th November - 11th December

Adrift: 11th December - 25th December

Liquidators: 25th December - 8th January

Aquarius: 8th January - 22nd January

The Cursed: 22nd January - 5th February

Rewards for Adrift, which sees players stranded alone in an empty universe, include a haunted frigate known as the Ship of the Damned. Liquidators, meanwhile, features organic chitlin armour to earn as players embark on a Starship Troopers-style bug hunt across the stars.

As for Aquarius, it's a fairly leisurely Expedition primarily concerned with introducing No Man's Sky's new fishing system, and rewards here include the Lost Angler's fishing equipment and a octopus-inspired bobblhead for your starship's dashboard. As finally, there's The Cursed - a horror-themed Expedition set in a collapsing reality populated by spectral entities. Rewards here are pretty nifty, including the Cthulhu-esque Horror Exosuit customisation, bioluminescent pets, and the UFO-like Boundary Herald starship.

Hello Games' Expedition Redux event is now underway on all platforms, and it follows yesterday's news that No Man's Sky has finally - eight years after its rocky launch - managed to hit the "Very Positive" reviews threshold on Steam. Reaching the coveted "Overwhelmingly Positive" ranking will be a bit of a challenge given the way Steam ratings are calculated, but who knows - Hello Games has confirmed it still has "much more in store" for No Man's Sky.