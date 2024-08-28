"No chance" of Astro Bot coming to PS VR2, says creative director

Sorry folks, there's "no chance" of forthcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro Bot coming to PS VR2.

The creative director of the much-anticipated colourful platformer, Nicolas Doucet, was interview by MinnMax with 176 rapid-fire questions about the game.

When asked if there's a chance this Astro Bot could come to PS VR2, Doucet replied simply: "no chance, it's designed for a different medium".

Astro Bot - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games Astro Bot - Announcement Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

When pushed further he added: "it would be a different game".

Astro Bot has now become something of a PlayStation mascot, largely due to the cameos from various iconic characters.

Yet the series properly began life on PS VR with Astro Bot Rescue Mission, released in 2018 for the PS4 headset. It received critical acclaim as an example of how VR can transform gaming.

As such, fans have been keen to see this new game on PS VR2. Sadly, it's following Astro's Playroom as a flat-screen exclusive.

Then again, Doucet said he "can't say" if he's seen Rescue Mission running on a PS VR2, which brings us no closer to news of an Astro Bot game on the new headset.

Could Astro Bot follow the likes of God of War and Horizon as a PC game? "We want to hear from you," said Doucet. Make your voices heard!

Elsewhere, Doucet confirms the Parappa the Rapper robot does rap in the game - in 'bot'. I can't wait for that.

Astro Bot will feature plenty of cameos, though those with a more cartoonish appearance will wear masks as "LED eyes just didn't work".

For more on the game, check out our preview of Astro Bot from Summer Game Fest.