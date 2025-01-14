Nintendo's best Zelda soundtrack added to music app

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has today had its soundtrack added to the Nintendo Music app.

An impressive 133 tracks are included, lasting 3 hours and 40 minutes from start to finish.

Nintendo's GameCube classic - later remastered for Wii U - remains one of the most beloved entries in the Zelda series, with some truly iconic themes, such as Dragon Roost Island, The Great Sea and that toe-tapping tune that plays when you're inside the pirate ship (titled "Inside the Pirate Ship").

Everything we learned this week about Switch 2

If you're out of the loop, the Nintendo Music app is a relatively new extra for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, available on iPhone or Android devices via the App Store and Google Play.

Nintendo Music offers a decent alternative to listening to soundtracks on YouTube or cover versions on Spotify, and allows you to lengthen some tracks to loop for up to an hour. (And yes, you can do this for Beedle's Shop Ship theme.)

Alternatively, you can dip into music from specific moments within the game, such as the cue that plays at daybreak each morning while sailing. (The climactic Setting Sail is also a bit of a tearjerker).

Amidst a busy week of Nintendo news as we prepare for the reveal of Switch 2, here are the tunes now available on Nintendo Music for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker: