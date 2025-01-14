Skip to main content

Nintendo's best Zelda soundtrack added to music app

Windfall.

Link holding the Wind Waker baton.
Image credit: Nintendo
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
13 comments

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has today had its soundtrack added to the Nintendo Music app.

An impressive 133 tracks are included, lasting 3 hours and 40 minutes from start to finish.

Nintendo's GameCube classic - later remastered for Wii U - remains one of the most beloved entries in the Zelda series, with some truly iconic themes, such as Dragon Roost Island, The Great Sea and that toe-tapping tune that plays when you're inside the pirate ship (titled "Inside the Pirate Ship").

Everything we learned this week about Switch 2Watch on YouTube

If you're out of the loop, the Nintendo Music app is a relatively new extra for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, available on iPhone or Android devices via the App Store and Google Play.

Nintendo Music offers a decent alternative to listening to soundtracks on YouTube or cover versions on Spotify, and allows you to lengthen some tracks to loop for up to an hour. (And yes, you can do this for Beedle's Shop Ship theme.)

Alternatively, you can dip into music from specific moments within the game, such as the cue that plays at daybreak each morning while sailing. (The climactic Setting Sail is also a bit of a tearjerker).

Amidst a busy week of Nintendo news as we prepare for the reveal of Switch 2, here are the tunes now available on Nintendo Music for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker:

  1. Title theme
  2. File Selection
  3. Legend of the Hero
  4. Outset Island
  5. House Theme
  6. Old Man's House
  7. Ways of the Sword
  8. Beedle's Shop Ship
  9. A Monstrous Bird
  10. Tetra Located
  11. Outset Island Forest
  12. Bokoblins Overhead
  13. Battle Theme
  14. Meeting Tetra
  15. Aryll Abducted
  16. Grandma
  17. Setting Sail
  18. Pirates
  19. Below Deck
  20. Hatching a Rescue Plan
  21. Executing the Rescue Plan
  22. Forsaken Fortress
  23. The Prisoner
  24. Reuniting with Aryll
  25. Meeting the King of Red Lions
  26. The Tale of Ganon
  27. Search for a Sail
  28. Windfall Island
  29. Potion Shop
  30. Daybreak
  31. The Great Sea
  32. Clash at Sea
  33. Battle at Sea
  34. Got a Treasure
  35. Opening a Treasure Chest
  36. Important Item Acquired
  37. Item Acquired
  38. Dragon Roost Island
  39. Dragon Roost Cavern
  40. Intense Battle
  41. Game Over
  42. Gohma Appears
  43. Gohma Battle (First Phase)
  44. Gohma Battle (Second Phase)
  45. Boss Defeated
  46. Heart Container Acquired
  47. Sacred Gem Acquired
  48. Wind's Requiem (Wind Waker)
  49. Wind's Requiem
  50. Melody Learned
  51. Boat Game
  52. Boat Game Victory
  53. Boat Game Failure
  54. Song of Passing (Wind Waker)
  55. Song of Passing
  56. Forest Haven
  57. Inside the Forest Haven
  58. Deku Tree in Crisis
  59. The Deku Tree and Friends
  60. Forbidden Woods
  61. Kalle Demos Appears
  62. Kalle Demos
  63. Forest Ceremony
  64. Next Year's Ceremony
  65. The Cursed Sea
  66. Sacred Shine
  67. Jabun
  68. THe Tower of the Gods Emerges
  69. Tower of the Gods
  70. Command Melody (Wind Waker)
  71. Gohdan Appears
  72. Gohdan Battle
  73. To Hyrule
  74. Seald Hyrule Castle
  75. Master Sword acquired
  76. Hyrule Castle
  77. Phantom Ganon Battle
  78. Reunited with Aryll
  79. Tetra to the Rescue
  80. Tetra Spies the Sword
  81. A Short-Lived Reunion
  82. Confronting the Helmaroc King
  83. Forksaken Fortress Tower
  84. Helmaroc King Appears
  85. Helmaroc King Battle
  86. Master of the Forsaken Fortress
  87. The Pirate's Charm
  88. The King of Hyrule Appears
  89. Heir of the Royal Family
  90. Zelda's Theme
  91. Ballad of Gales (Wind Waker)
  92. Ballad of Gales
  93. Fairy Fountain
  94. Fairy Queen
  95. Dungeon Theme
  96. Earth God's Lyric (Wind Waker)
  97. Sage Laruto
  98. Medli, the Sage of Earth
  99. Earth God's Lyric
  100. The Temple
  101. Jalhalla Appears
  102. Jalhalla Battle
  103. Medli's Prayer
  104. Wind God's Aria (Wind Waker)
  105. Sage Fado
  106. Makar, the Sage of Wind
  107. Wind God's Aria
  108. Wind Temple
  109. Molgera Appears
  110. Molgera Battle
  111. Makar's Prayer
  112. Hero of Winds
  113. Ganon's Tower
  114. Gohma Battle, Ganon's Tower (First Phase)
  115. Gohma Battle, Ganon's Tower (Second Phase)
  116. Kalle Demos Battle, Ganon's Tower
  117. Jalhalla Battle, Ganon's Tower
  118. Molgera Battle, Ganon's Tower
  119. Phantom Ganon's Maze
  120. Ganondorf Speaks
  121. Puppet Ganon (Puppet Form)
  122. Puppet Ganon Transforms
  123. Puppet Ganon (Spider Form)
  124. Puppet Ganon (Snake Form)
  125. Puppet Ganon's Demise
  126. Before the Showdown
  127. Ganondorf Battle
  128. Parting Ways
  129. Ending Theme
  130. Staff Credits
  131. Epilogue
  132. Aryll's Theme
  133. Game Demo Theme

Read this next