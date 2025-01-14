Nintendo's best Zelda soundtrack added to music app
Windfall.
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has today had its soundtrack added to the Nintendo Music app.
An impressive 133 tracks are included, lasting 3 hours and 40 minutes from start to finish.
Nintendo's GameCube classic - later remastered for Wii U - remains one of the most beloved entries in the Zelda series, with some truly iconic themes, such as Dragon Roost Island, The Great Sea and that toe-tapping tune that plays when you're inside the pirate ship (titled "Inside the Pirate Ship").
If you're out of the loop, the Nintendo Music app is a relatively new extra for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, available on iPhone or Android devices via the App Store and Google Play.
Nintendo Music offers a decent alternative to listening to soundtracks on YouTube or cover versions on Spotify, and allows you to lengthen some tracks to loop for up to an hour. (And yes, you can do this for Beedle's Shop Ship theme.)
Alternatively, you can dip into music from specific moments within the game, such as the cue that plays at daybreak each morning while sailing. (The climactic Setting Sail is also a bit of a tearjerker).
Amidst a busy week of Nintendo news as we prepare for the reveal of Switch 2, here are the tunes now available on Nintendo Music for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker:
- Title theme
- File Selection
- Legend of the Hero
- Outset Island
- House Theme
- Old Man's House
- Ways of the Sword
- Beedle's Shop Ship
- A Monstrous Bird
- Tetra Located
- Outset Island Forest
- Bokoblins Overhead
- Battle Theme
- Meeting Tetra
- Aryll Abducted
- Grandma
- Setting Sail
- Pirates
- Below Deck
- Hatching a Rescue Plan
- Executing the Rescue Plan
- Forsaken Fortress
- The Prisoner
- Reuniting with Aryll
- Meeting the King of Red Lions
- The Tale of Ganon
- Search for a Sail
- Windfall Island
- Potion Shop
- Daybreak
- The Great Sea
- Clash at Sea
- Battle at Sea
- Got a Treasure
- Opening a Treasure Chest
- Important Item Acquired
- Item Acquired
- Dragon Roost Island
- Dragon Roost Cavern
- Intense Battle
- Game Over
- Gohma Appears
- Gohma Battle (First Phase)
- Gohma Battle (Second Phase)
- Boss Defeated
- Heart Container Acquired
- Sacred Gem Acquired
- Wind's Requiem (Wind Waker)
- Wind's Requiem
- Melody Learned
- Boat Game
- Boat Game Victory
- Boat Game Failure
- Song of Passing (Wind Waker)
- Song of Passing
- Forest Haven
- Inside the Forest Haven
- Deku Tree in Crisis
- The Deku Tree and Friends
- Forbidden Woods
- Kalle Demos Appears
- Kalle Demos
- Forest Ceremony
- Next Year's Ceremony
- The Cursed Sea
- Sacred Shine
- Jabun
- THe Tower of the Gods Emerges
- Tower of the Gods
- Command Melody (Wind Waker)
- Gohdan Appears
- Gohdan Battle
- To Hyrule
- Seald Hyrule Castle
- Master Sword acquired
- Hyrule Castle
- Phantom Ganon Battle
- Reunited with Aryll
- Tetra to the Rescue
- Tetra Spies the Sword
- A Short-Lived Reunion
- Confronting the Helmaroc King
- Forksaken Fortress Tower
- Helmaroc King Appears
- Helmaroc King Battle
- Master of the Forsaken Fortress
- The Pirate's Charm
- The King of Hyrule Appears
- Heir of the Royal Family
- Zelda's Theme
- Ballad of Gales (Wind Waker)
- Ballad of Gales
- Fairy Fountain
- Fairy Queen
- Dungeon Theme
- Earth God's Lyric (Wind Waker)
- Sage Laruto
- Medli, the Sage of Earth
- Earth God's Lyric
- The Temple
- Jalhalla Appears
- Jalhalla Battle
- Medli's Prayer
- Wind God's Aria (Wind Waker)
- Sage Fado
- Makar, the Sage of Wind
- Wind God's Aria
- Wind Temple
- Molgera Appears
- Molgera Battle
- Makar's Prayer
- Hero of Winds
- Ganon's Tower
- Gohma Battle, Ganon's Tower (First Phase)
- Gohma Battle, Ganon's Tower (Second Phase)
- Kalle Demos Battle, Ganon's Tower
- Jalhalla Battle, Ganon's Tower
- Molgera Battle, Ganon's Tower
- Phantom Ganon's Maze
- Ganondorf Speaks
- Puppet Ganon (Puppet Form)
- Puppet Ganon Transforms
- Puppet Ganon (Spider Form)
- Puppet Ganon (Snake Form)
- Puppet Ganon's Demise
- Before the Showdown
- Ganondorf Battle
- Parting Ways
- Ending Theme
- Staff Credits
- Epilogue
- Aryll's Theme
- Game Demo Theme