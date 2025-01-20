Nintendo's average salary dropped in 2024 - but it's still the second-highest-paying in Japanese regional ranking

Nintendo's average annual salary may have dropped by 2.3 percent in 2024, but it's still the second-highest-paying company in western Japan.

As spotted by Automaton, the business journal Diamond Online detailed salary information for firms based in Japan's Kansai region (sans Osaka), revealing Nintendo employees take home an average salary of ¥9.627m - that's around $61,500 or £50,800.

Nintendo took second place after semiconductor manufacturer Screen Holdings, which had an average salary of ¥10.248m ($65.5K / £53.7K).

Diamond Online hypothesises that Nintendo's average earnings have fallen due to the drop in net sales and operating profit - down 5.5 and 14.9 per cent, respectively - in 2023.

By the end of the 2024 fiscal year in March 2024, however, sales were up 4.4 percent, and operating profit had bounced back by 4.9 per cent, intimating the average salary will possibly increase for Nintendo employees by the end of this financial year.

Nintendo is the only video game company to have been included in the list.

In case you've been hiding under a rock for the last few days, Nintendo finally revealed Switch 2 last week after months of rumours, leaks and oodles of speculation.

We got a first-look trailer showcasing the console's design - which is larger than its predecessor - its revised dock, and the first game revealed for the system - a brand new Mario Kart.

Here's everything we know so far about Nintendo Switch 2.