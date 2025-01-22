Nintendo toyed with magnetic Joy-Cons for original Switch, but they quite literally didn't stick

We got our first look at Nintendo Switch 2 last week, after an avalanche of leaks and reports about the console's final design and functionality. And, as we expected, it was confirmed the Switch 2 will boast magnetic Joy-Cons, a change from its predecessor's mechanical rail locking system.

However, while this feature will be new to us as a Switch 2 consumer, Nintendo actually toyed with using magnets for its original console as well.

Our Zoe seeks to answer the question, what does the new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con button actually do?

A video shared by former employee Krysta Yang shows Nintendo exec Yoshiaki Koizumi - who she dubs "the person behind Nintendo Switch" - chatting with Yang and fellow Nintendo alum Kit Ellis about Joy-Con all the way back in 2017.

"One of the ideas the [Switch] team was really interested in and what he was interested in was using magnets" to attach the Joy-Con to the system itself, Yang shares, before cutting to footage from all those years ago.

In this resurfaced footage, the Nintendo exec revealed the company tried multiple different methods to get the Joy-Con to attach but when it came to the magnets, the idea was sound enough in theory but didn't have enough actual sticking power when put into practice.

"As you would play, sometimes [the Switch] would just fall into your lap," Mister Koizumi said with a laugh.

In the end, and as we all know, Nintendo went with the rail locking system, which provided a sturdy foundation for the Joy-Con while also giving users that "satisfying snap that the magnets did".

Reflecting back on this video, Yang said: "It just goes to show that Nintendo is a company that never lets a good idea die. They store it away and when the technology catches up, they use it in something else."

You can check out the video below.

Did you know that Nintendo told us back in 2017 about their plans to use magnets in the original Nintendo Switch? pic.twitter.com/BGlr3vEsrI — Kit & Krysta (@KitandKrysta) January 21, 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch later this year, with a dedicated Direct scheduled for 2nd April. In addition, the company has announced a public hands on tour for the console, with registrations open now.