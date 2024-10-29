Nintendo Switch Online Mature app receives two additional N64 games

Two N64 games have now been added to the Mature app of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and Shadow Man are both available right now for subscribers with the Expansion Pack.

Both games were known for their blood and gore - unusual on Nintendo's system - hence their inclusion in the Mature app, alongside shooters Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.

As a reminder, the Mature app is a separate download away from the main N64 app.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil was, of course, the follow-up to the first Turok game, in which players shoot dinosaurs with a variety of outlandishly gruesome weapons.

Shadow Man, meanwhile, was based on the comic book series of the same name, following a voodoo warrior with the ability to visit the land of the dead.

Settle in for a retro Halloween with these new additions to the #Nintendo64 – #NintendoSwitchOnline Mature app!



🦖 Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

💀 Shadow Man



Both games are available now with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. pic.twitter.com/ZLLH8vk16y — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 29, 2024

A remastered version of Shadow Man from Night Dive Studios was released in 2021. This addition, though, is the N64 original. A new game in the Shadow Man series is also in the works.

These two games join Banjo-Tooie as additions this month to Nintendo Switch Online (trailer above).

For a list of all games available, check out our full guide to Nintendo Switch Online.

Will you be chasing dinosaurs or visiting the land of the dead this week?