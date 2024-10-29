Nintendo Switch Online Mature app receives two additional N64 games
Turok! Shadow Man!
Two N64 games have now been added to the Mature app of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and Shadow Man are both available right now for subscribers with the Expansion Pack.
Both games were known for their blood and gore - unusual on Nintendo's system - hence their inclusion in the Mature app, alongside shooters Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.
As a reminder, the Mature app is a separate download away from the main N64 app.
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil was, of course, the follow-up to the first Turok game, in which players shoot dinosaurs with a variety of outlandishly gruesome weapons.
Shadow Man, meanwhile, was based on the comic book series of the same name, following a voodoo warrior with the ability to visit the land of the dead.
A remastered version of Shadow Man from Night Dive Studios was released in 2021. This addition, though, is the N64 original. A new game in the Shadow Man series is also in the works.
These two games join Banjo-Tooie as additions this month to Nintendo Switch Online (trailer above).
For a list of all games available, check out our full guide to Nintendo Switch Online.
Will you be chasing dinosaurs or visiting the land of the dead this week?