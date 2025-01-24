Nintendo Switch Online adds three more SNES games, promising puzzles, brawls and ninjas

Nintendo has added another three classic games to its SNES Switch Online collection, including one not seen in the west before.

The Mario maker promises "puzzles, brawls and ninjas galore" with these latest editions, which are as follows:

Sutte Hakkun

Fatal Fury 2

Super Ninja Boy

Here's a little trailer for the three games, to give you a taste of what's in store.

Fatal Fury 2 is a SNES port of SNK's arcade fighting game. Will you choose to fight as Terry Bogard, or his younger brother Andy? Or perhaps wrestling as Big Bear is more your thing.

As for Sutte Hakkun, it's this chap's first official time in the west. It's a cute looking puzzler, where players control a little bird-like creature who can suck up liquids of different colours and then inject that liquid into once-colourless blocks to move them in different directions.

In case you were unaware, Nintendo Switch Online members can get themselves access to multiple NES, Super NES and Game Boy games.

Additionally, those who choose to go for the higher priced Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack option will also be able to get their mitts on Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive games, along with other perks. That includes things like expansions for other Nintendo games, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass.

You can check out the full run down of games available on Nintendo's subscription service via our handy guide: All Nintendo Switch Online games available to play right now.

As for Nintendo more generally, last week it finally unveiled the Switch 2, with a dedicated Direct set for April.