Nintendo Switch Online adds Game Boy Advance Wario next week

Wario Land 4 will arrive next week as part of the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue, if you're an Expansion Pack subscriber.

It's been some time since Nintendo last added a GBA game to its Switch Online service - all the way back to October 2024, when a couple of F-Zero titles turned up.

Next week, on 14th February, you'll be able to play Wario Land 4. Originally launched in 2001, this is the final handheld Wario Land game starring Nintendo's antihero, before he got a new job fronting the fast-paced microgame WarioWare series.

If you've played Wario Land 3, much of the gameplay here will seem familiar - though Wario now has a health bar, and running out of HP will mean losing all your collectibles in a level and starting afresh.

Ideas for Valentine’s Day:



🍽️ Romantic dinner for two

💐 Buying flowers for a loved one

🧄 Playing Wario Land 4



Wario's #GameBoyAdvance adventure comes to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack February 14th!

There are also hints here to Wario's microgame future - some of Wario Land 4's assets and music were re-used or re-mixed in WarioWare, which debuted 18 months later, while the game also features a handful of familiar-looking minigames.

You can check out the full run down of games available on Nintendo's subscription service via our handy guide detailing all the Nintendo Switch Online games available to play right now.