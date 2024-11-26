Nintendo Switch eShop closing 2026 in China

Nintendo will close its Switch eShop and all network services in China in 2026.

After 31st March 2026, the digital store will no longer sell games, plus free trials will no longer be available. Then, from 15th May 2026, Nintendo will stop all download and code redemption services, meaning DLC will no longer be redeemable.

All other network-related services will also end on 15th May 2026.

Nintendo has not stated why it's ending these services in the country.

However, it is launching a reward programme providing users with up to four Nintendo games for free for WeChat users. These will be redeemable between 27th November 2024 to 31st March 2026.

Users can choose between:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Party

Mario Tennis Aces

Yoshi's Crafted World

Flexible Brain School

Dr. Kawashima's Brain Exercises

Kirby Star Allies

New Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Go! Pikachu

Pokémon Let's Go! Eevee

Further details can be found in this notice from Nintendo.

The Chinese government has steadily been introducing rules to limit the encouragement of spending in online games and battle video game addiction among young people.

It's unclear whether these restrictions, or sales figures, are behind Nintendo's decision. It's also unclear what this means for Switch 2 in the region.