Nintendo Switch 2 trailer appears to confirm Joy-Con mouse functionality

Guys, it is here. After what feels like days and days (and daaaaays) of page refreshes and thumb twiddling, Nintendo has finally lifted the lid perhaps not fully but some way off its much anticipated Switch successor.

Today's short trailer for Switch 2, to give it its proper name, is clearly designed to merely whet appetites at this time. Nintendo has announced a Direct in April when we can expect more details on the console, and maybe even what games we can expect to see (in addition to today's confirmation a new Mario Kart game is on the cards).

But, while short, this trailer has seemingly confirmed that the Switch 2's Joy-Cons will boast that previously rumoured mouse functionality.

At one point during the trailer, two Joy Cons can be seen being pushed by an invisable force along a flat service, their wrist straps out the back like little mouse tails. Meanwhile, there seems to be some kind of attachment that gives the side of the Joy-Con a smooth edge.

What is small, furry and brillaint at sword fights? A mouse-keteer! | Image credit: Nintendo

There is also a mysterious button on one of the Joy-Cons. The video doesn't explain what the button does, but it seems to be like the C-button of days gone by. Again, I am sure we will hear more at the aforementioned April Direct.

What do you think about this potential change to the Joy Con's function?