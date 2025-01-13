Nintendo Switch 2 reveal imminent, reports suggest

Nintendo is expected to finally unveil Switch 2 in just a matter of days.

Industry whispers Eurogamer has heard over the past week have coalesced around a reveal this Thursday, 16th January, with a focus on the much-leaked console itself, rather than a deep dive into its software line-up.

Today, these whispers were first mentioned publicly by the Nate the Hate podcast, which previously leaked Microsoft's multiplatform publishing plans. Writing on social media, The Verge's Tom Warren confirmed he also understood Nintendo planned to reveal Switch 2 this week.

While Nintendo is yet to announce anything, and announcement plans are always subject to change, the growing sense that this week is - finally - the week we officially see Switch 2 for the first time fits with what Eurogamer has previously heard of Nintendo's announcement timing.

Eurogamer has tracked Switch 2's road to release over the past few years and exclusively reported that the system's capabilities had been demoed to developers around Gamescom in the summer of 2023. We believed an early 2025 reveal was imminent, as Nintendo sought to wring one last Christmas from Switch 1 but faced a ticking clock for when it would then reveal the console's successor before its own self-imposed 31st March deadline - and amidst a growing ocean of leaks.

Nintendo's reveal of the Switch 2 hardware, when it comes, will finally put paid to speculation around the console's form factor, before an expected full reveal of the its launch line-up at a later date, it's believed.

As for the console's actual launch, Eurogamer previously reported that Switch 2 will not arrive before April, following earlier plans that saw its arrival pushed to 2025 to ensure it arrived with the strongest launch line-up possible.

An announcement this week also fits neatly after last week's industry focus on the CES trade show, and a week clear of Microsoft's own Xbox Developer Direct, on Thursday 23rd January.