Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on invites sent out to lucky few

Invitations for Nintendo's Switch 2 hands-on events have been sent out to fans who previously applied to try the hotly-anticipated upcoming hardware.

If that's you, well, it's worth checking your email inbox and spam folder now.

Posting on social media, numerous fans have included screenshots of their successful entries in Nintendo's ticket sweepstake.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Of course, not everyone got an invite. Nintendo appears to have notified unsuccessful applicants, too.

Nintendo: here's a cool event!

Us: Oh wow! Let me enter for a chance to-

Nintendo: ^ pic.twitter.com/U8V2WS8nxQ — ✨Starz✨ (@starz_blaze) January 28, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Nintendo Switch 2 World Tour will visit London between 11th and 13th April, shortly after the event series kicks off on 4th April in Paris, before visiting other European capital cities such as Berlin, Madrid and Amsterdam.

Attendees are expected to get around four hours with Switch 2 - and presumably will be able to try the new Mario Kart.

A second version will simultaneously tour North America, with dates in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Toronto.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart 9 have been revealed - but questions remain.Watch on YouTube

The tour is currently set to conclude on 1st June in Seoul, after visiting Tokyo and Melbourne, though further dates in Hong Kong and Taipei are expected.

Nintendo is yet to say when exactly Switch 2 will be released - but could it be around then, as the tour concludes?