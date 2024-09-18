Nintendo Switch 2 designs posted by 3D model enthusiast, setting internet's tongues wagging

Nintendo fans are frothing over freshly-posted images purporting to show the under-wraps Switch 2. The pictures include apparent 3D models of the console and its Joy-Con, as well as photos of the console's shell - including its circuit board.

In general, the images depict a console almost identical to the current Switch, albeit with a larger screen size and what look to be magnets on the sides of its Joy-Con.

These details match with previous publicly-reported details of Switch 2, but do little to verify the images themselves. Indeed, doubt has been poured over the pictures - originally posted to a Chinese social media site then shared more widely via reddit - since it was discovered the original poster was a 3D design and model enthusiast.

The original post author has since deleted the images from their social media profile - which also includes detailed models of Black Myth Wukong figurines and other creations, crafted by someone clearly capable of copying and recreating 3D designs.

Still, the two photographic images posted alongside the 3D models do warrant some closer inspection - and in particular, the photo that appears to show the Switch 2's PCB (printed circuit board).

The detail shown on this board is remarkable, and the PCB number printed on it lines up with leaked shipment data for parts used in Switch 2 prototypes last year. Could the photos show a real prototype from which the poster of these images was recreating their own 3D models? Perhaps, though even then this would come with the caveat that the model that has since been superseded, and shouldn't be expected to translate exactly to the final article. In other words, even if this is real, it's out of date.

This is the most interesting/plausible Switch 2 leak image - looks like some rough prototype components. Why fake a mainboard? Pay attention to the small size of the battery chamber and keep expectations firmly in check on handheld performance. pic.twitter.com/M3DKSFnt3C — Digital Foundry (@digitalfoundry) September 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Nintendo is yet to announce any details of its next console, other than to confirm it will announce Switch 2 properly before April 2025, the end of its current financial year.

Eurogamer has contacted Nintendo for comment on the images posted today.

Previous reporting by Eurogamer has tracked Switch 2 on its path to release, from briefings to developers in the summer of 2023, to early word in February 2024 that the console was now set for a 2025 release.

The past few weeks have seen Switch 2 rumours and speculation reach fever pitch, as anticipation of an announcement from Nintendo spikes. Any reveal from Nintendo will need to fit around an already-busy calendar for the company, with the impending launch of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and other Switch games, as its current-gen console is supported for one final Christmas.