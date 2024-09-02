Nintendo strengthens content guidelines, confirming it will "object" to anything it deems "inappropriate"

Nintendo has updated its guidelines for content creators, strengthening its right "to object" to any content it deems "inappropriate".

Nintendo's "game content guidelines for online video and image sharing platforms" were updated earlier today (2nd September). Whilst the company says it is "humbled every day" by the loyalty and passion of its fanbase, it nonetheless reminds all content creators that they need to adhere to "basic rules", and "reserves the right to object to any content that [it] believe[s] is unlawful, infringing, inappropriate, or not in line with these guidelines".

"We reserve the right to no longer allow the use of Nintendo game content in case of such violations," the terms guidelines say.

In a Q&A that explains what, exactly, may be deemed unacceptable, the company explains:

"We reserve the right to remove any content that we believe is unlawful, infringing, inappropriate, or not in line with the guidelines. In some cases, Nintendo may take down videos on behalf of our third-party partners."

These terms prohibit players from publishing any Nintendo gameplay that features "graphic, explicit, harmful, or otherwise offensive content, including statements or actions that may be considered offensive, insulting, obscene, or otherwise disturbing to others".

Content creators also cannot simply upload or livestream unedited gameplay footage of any Nintendo game without adding their own "creative or editorial input".

Interestingly, the Japanese terms seem even stronger, with some outlets reporting that Nintendo says it will take action against posts that use its content to "violate public order and morals". It's thought this may have been introduced after a popular Japanese content creator used Nintendo's shooter to advise viewers "how to graduate from virginity".

In early July, Nintendo responded to concern over the inappropriate use of its characters online, saying it would take "appropriate action" against anything that would make some players "feel uncomfortable".