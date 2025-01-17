Nintendo share value plummets as Switch 2 reveal leaves some wanting more

Nintendo's share price has dropped in the wake of the Switch 2's "safe" debut.

According to Al Jazeera, stocks fell by as much as 7.2 percent after the hardware's formal announcement. Prices did bounce back a little, but by 4pm local time, share prices were still down 4.2 percent.

That said, since the end of last year, Nintendo's share price has been so strong, the Japanese firm's stock value still sits on a near all-time high.

Whilst many factors contribute to a company's share price - and we still don't yet know all the technical specifications - it's widely speculated that due to the furore generated by the rumours over many weeks and months and the perceived lack of innovation between the two generations of hardware, the reception to Switch 2's debut from some quarters was somewhat flat.

"I can't have been the only person watching the Switch 2 reveal yesterday hoping to be surprised - the only person hoping to be Nintendo-d," wrote our Bertie, lamenting the new console's comparative lack of innovation."

Here's everything we know so far about Nintendo Switch 2. It was finally revealed yesterday after months of rumours, leaks and speculation, with the first-look trailer showcasing the console's design - which is larger than its predecessor - its revised dock, and the first game revealed for the system - a brand new Mario Kart.

