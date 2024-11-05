Nintendo says Switch 2 still on course for announcement before end of fiscal year

If you were expecting to hear more about Nintendo's next console, which has been dubbed 'Switch 2', during today's latest financial report from the company, I am sorry I am going to have to disappoint you. The company has made no new announcements regarding its Switch successor.

It does still plan to share more on its next console before the end of this fiscal year, however. That all remains the same.

Following the release of the company's latest earnings report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa affirmed the next console will be announced by the end of March, 2025.

It seems unlikely that this announcement will happen before the end of the calendar year, however. According to Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda, making a new console announcement before January "has gotten quite difficult" for Nintendo, he told Reuters. "You would not want to divert attention to an upcoming console in the middle of the critical year-end shopping season," Yasuda reasoned.

We got official confirmation of Switch 2's existence back in May, when Furukawa first said the company planned on sharing more on the upcoming console "this fiscal year". At this time, Furukawa tempered expectations, adding we would not be hearing any more about the Switch successor during its then scheduled summer Nintendo Direct.

But, while we don't have an official look at the console, we know developers are now openly working on games for it. Meanwhile, several announcements recently have suggested games are coming to Nintendo's future hardware, including Yooka-Replaylee and My Time At Evershine.

It was once said Nintendo wanted to launch Switch 2 in late 2024. Plans have, evidently, now shifted, and a report in August suggested Nintendo's next console won't launch before April 2025.

Elsewhere during last night's financial report, Nintendo revised down its expectations for total Switch console and game sales.