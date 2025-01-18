Nintendo reveals what it thinks is "the best direction" for Switch 2

Nintendo believes that "the best direction" for Switch 2 is to ensure players are "able to play their already purchased Nintendo Switch software on the successor".

In the absence of any other studio coming forward to confirm they were developing games for Switch 2, Game File asked Nintendo to expand on what third-party developers it was working with. The reply didn't really address the question at hand, but did provide a little insight into Nintendo's view of backwards compatibility.

"Nintendo Switch is played by many consumers, and we decided that the best direction to take would be for consumers to be able to play their already purchased Nintendo Switch software on the successor to Nintendo Switch," the company said.

"As a result of that thinking, Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.

"Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date."

It's still not yet clear what "may not be fully compatible" means or what games won't make the cut. But the statement does, at least, intimate that Nintendo is acutely cognisant of the importance of backwards compatibility for players moving between Switch and Switch 2. Whilst Switch was not backwards compatible with Wii or Wii U, Wii U was backwards compatible with Wii games, just as the Nintendo 3DS was also able to run DS cartridges.

