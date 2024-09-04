Nintendo reveals Mario & Luigi: Brothership setting of Concordia

Nintendo has revealed fresh details of its forthcoming RPG Mario & Luigi: Brothership, including its setting: Concordia.

The game was announced at Nintendo's Direct in June, marking the series' debut on Switch and latest game since Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam on the 3DS in 2015. It could potentially be the final Mario game on the console before the release of Switch 2.

Yesterday, Nintendo Japan shared a blog post with new details and, since then, a new trailer for the game has been released ahead of its launch on 7th November - see it below.

Concordia is a typically colourful world of all the elements and some new square-headed inhabitants.

Just don't confuse the name with Sony's Concord - the reveal is certainly unfortunate timing.

According to the Japanese blog, Concordia is home to various "drifting islands" - I won't include the names due to translation inconsistencies. However, there's an island filled with displays of objects made by its residents; a tourist island dominated by a strangely shaped tree; an island of old buildings suffering from kidnapper birds; an urban metropolis island that looks inspired by Tokyo's Nakagin Capsule Tower; and an island that's half ice, half magma.

Two of the game's new islands | Image credit: Nintendo

Further, the blog includes details on Mario and Luigi's combined attacks. For instance, their jump and hammer attacks can be combined with correct timing of button prompts for high damage. There are also Brother Attacks that consume Brother Points, including the familiar red shell and a lightning-infused dynamo attack.

I hope there's a blue shell attack too | Image credit: Nintendo

As for characters, there's a new kind-hearted girl and what looks like a flying piggy bank, as well as a trio of villains.

I'm enjoying the Elvis hair here | Image credit: Nintendo

If you've not played the Mario & Luigi games, the series began with Superstar Saga on the Game Boy Advance. They're action-RPG games released for Nintendo's handheld consoles, unique in the way each brother is controlled individually with separate button prompts both during exploration and in turn-based combat.

The release of Mario & Luigi: Brothership comes a year after the remake of Super Mario RPG and the release of the remastered Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door earlier this summer.