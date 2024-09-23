Nintendo prepping mystery "wireless device" that doesn't look to be Switch 2

Nintendo has submitted a mystery new "wireless device" to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval that does not appear to be the hotly-expected Switch 2.

Specific details of the device remain under-wraps, as Nintendo's application comes with a confidentiality request set to be held for another 180 days - until late March 2025.

Still, we know a couple of things. First, its shape - a roughly-square object with curved corners when viewed from underneath. Second, that it has wireless capabilities - including an intriguing 24GHz mmWave sensor. It's also powered by a USB-C connection.

Could this be a Switch 2 peripheral? After all, the leaked and likely-real (if dated) Switch 2 prototype model features USB-C ports top and bottom. Perhaps, but what's odd here is the device's product code (CLO-001) denotes an item treated by Nintendo as its own separate 'thing'.

This is not Switch 2 (leaks have already pinned down its likely product code line) and is unlikely to be a peripheral for it (this would have a higher product number than 001). The product code also does not relate to any Nintendo device line released to date.

Back to that 24Ghz mmWave sensor. These items can detect human presence or movement in a room and are often paired with smart home features to activate lights or monitor the general activity of people or pets. It's intriguing to imagine the usage case for this in a video game. Could it detect gestures? Is this some kind of party game add-on?

Nintendo's application for confidentiality simply states that details of the device "contain technical information which we deem to be trade secrets and proprietary. If made public, the information might be used to the disadvantage of the applicant in the market place".